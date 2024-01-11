노르웨이 크로네 → 일본 엔

실제 환율로 NOK → JPY 변환

1,000 nok
14,113 jpy

1.00000 NOK = 14.11300 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58
환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 일본 엔 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 JPY을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → JPY 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 일본 엔
1 NOK14.11300 JPY
5 NOK70.56500 JPY
10 NOK141.13000 JPY
20 NOK282.26000 JPY
50 NOK705.65000 JPY
100 NOK1411.30000 JPY
250 NOK3528.25000 JPY
500 NOK7056.50000 JPY
1000 NOK14113.00000 JPY
2000 NOK28226.00000 JPY
5000 NOK70565.00000 JPY
10000 NOK141130.00000 JPY
환율 일본 엔 / 노르웨이 크로네
100 JPY7.08566 NOK
1000 JPY70.85660 NOK
1500 JPY106.28490 NOK
2000 JPY141.71320 NOK
3000 JPY212.56980 NOK
5000 JPY354.28300 NOK
5400 JPY382.62564 NOK
10000 JPY708.56600 NOK
15000 JPY1062.84900 NOK
20000 JPY1417.13200 NOK
25000 JPY1771.41500 NOK
30000 JPY2125.69800 NOK