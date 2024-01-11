노르웨이 크로네 → 폴란드 즈워티

실제 환율로 NOK → PLN 변환

1,000 nok
384.25 pln

1.00000 NOK = 0.38425 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:01
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 폴란드 즈워티 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → PLN 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 NOK0.38425 PLN
5 NOK1.92127 PLN
10 NOK3.84253 PLN
20 NOK7.68506 PLN
50 NOK19.21265 PLN
100 NOK38.42530 PLN
250 NOK96.06325 PLN
500 NOK192.12650 PLN
1000 NOK384.25300 PLN
2000 NOK768.50600 PLN
5000 NOK1921.26500 PLN
10000 NOK3842.53000 PLN
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 PLN2.60245 NOK
5 PLN13.01225 NOK
10 PLN26.02450 NOK
20 PLN52.04900 NOK
50 PLN130.12250 NOK
100 PLN260.24500 NOK
250 PLN650.61250 NOK
500 PLN1301.22500 NOK
1000 PLN2602.45000 NOK
2000 PLN5204.90000 NOK
5000 PLN13012.25000 NOK
10000 PLN26024.50000 NOK