중국 위안화 → 폴란드 즈워티

실제 환율로 CNY → PLN 변환

1,000 cny
550.78 pln

1.00000 CNY = 0.55078 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:18
환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 폴란드 즈워티 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → PLN 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

CNY → USD

CNY → HKD

CNY → CAD

CNY → EUR

CNY → GBP

CNY → AUD

CNY → INR

CNY → SGD

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 폴란드 즈워티
1 CNY0.55078 PLN
5 CNY2.75392 PLN
10 CNY5.50783 PLN
20 CNY11.01566 PLN
50 CNY27.53915 PLN
100 CNY55.07830 PLN
250 CNY137.69575 PLN
500 CNY275.39150 PLN
1000 CNY550.78300 PLN
2000 CNY1101.56600 PLN
5000 CNY2753.91500 PLN
10000 CNY5507.83000 PLN
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 PLN1.81560 CNY
5 PLN9.07800 CNY
10 PLN18.15600 CNY
20 PLN36.31200 CNY
50 PLN90.78000 CNY
100 PLN181.56000 CNY
250 PLN453.90000 CNY
500 PLN907.80000 CNY
1000 PLN1815.60000 CNY
2000 PLN3631.20000 CNY
5000 PLN9078.00000 CNY
10000 PLN18156.00000 CNY