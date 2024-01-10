브라질 헤알 → 폴란드 즈워티

실제 환율로 BRL → PLN 변환

1,000 brl
808.49 pln

1.00000 BRL = 0.80849 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:37
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8612451.097191.06141.468141.637950.93369518.6292
1 GBP1.1611111.27385105.7321.704671.901841.0841221.6305
1 USD0.91150.785022183.00191.33821.492980.8510516.9804
1 INR0.01098160.009457880.012047910.01612250.01798730.01025340.204578

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

브라질 헤알 → 폴란드 즈워티 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 PLN을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BRL → PLN 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 브라질 헤알

BRL → USD

BRL → EUR

BRL → GBP

BRL → INR

BRL → JPY

BRL → RUB

BRL → AUD

BRL → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 브라질 헤알 / 폴란드 즈워티
1 BRL0.80849 PLN
5 BRL4.04245 PLN
10 BRL8.08490 PLN
20 BRL16.16980 PLN
50 BRL40.42450 PLN
100 BRL80.84900 PLN
250 BRL202.12250 PLN
500 BRL404.24500 PLN
1000 BRL808.49000 PLN
2000 BRL1616.98000 PLN
5000 BRL4042.45000 PLN
10000 BRL8084.90000 PLN
환율 폴란드 즈워티 / 브라질 헤알
1 PLN1.23687 BRL
5 PLN6.18435 BRL
10 PLN12.36870 BRL
20 PLN24.73740 BRL
50 PLN61.84350 BRL
100 PLN123.68700 BRL
250 PLN309.21750 BRL
500 PLN618.43500 BRL
1000 PLN1236.87000 BRL
2000 PLN2473.74000 BRL
5000 PLN6184.35000 BRL
10000 PLN12368.70000 BRL