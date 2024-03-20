Brazilian reais to Polish zloty today

Convert BRL to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
792.81 pln

1.000 BRL = 0.7928 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:56
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1571.4741.6640.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5971.7271.9491.13221.384
1 USD0.9220.788183.1671.361.5350.89116.842
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Polish Zloty
1 BRL0.79281 PLN
5 BRL3.96403 PLN
10 BRL7.92805 PLN
20 BRL15.85610 PLN
50 BRL39.64025 PLN
100 BRL79.28050 PLN
250 BRL198.20125 PLN
500 BRL396.40250 PLN
1000 BRL792.80500 PLN
2000 BRL1,585.61000 PLN
5000 BRL3,964.02500 PLN
10000 BRL7,928.05000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Brazilian Real
1 PLN1.26134 BRL
5 PLN6.30670 BRL
10 PLN12.61340 BRL
20 PLN25.22680 BRL
50 PLN63.06700 BRL
100 PLN126.13400 BRL
250 PLN315.33500 BRL
500 PLN630.67000 BRL
1000 PLN1,261.34000 BRL
2000 PLN2,522.68000 BRL
5000 PLN6,306.70000 BRL
10000 PLN12,613.40000 BRL