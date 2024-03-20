US dollars to Polish zloty today

Convert USD to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
3,970.95 pln

1.000 USD = 3.971 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:56
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2921.4761.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.1711.272105.681.7271.9481.13121.37
1 USD0.920.786183.0851.3581.5320.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 USD3.97095 PLN
5 USD19.85475 PLN
10 USD39.70950 PLN
20 USD79.41900 PLN
50 USD198.54750 PLN
100 USD397.09500 PLN
250 USD992.73750 PLN
500 USD1,985.47500 PLN
1000 USD3,970.95000 PLN
2000 USD7,941.90000 PLN
5000 USD19,854.75000 PLN
10000 USD39,709.50000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / US Dollar
1 PLN0.25183 USD
5 PLN1.25915 USD
10 PLN2.51829 USD
20 PLN5.03658 USD
50 PLN12.59145 USD
100 PLN25.18290 USD
250 PLN62.95725 USD
500 PLN125.91450 USD
1000 PLN251.82900 USD
2000 PLN503.65800 USD
5000 PLN1,259.14500 USD
10000 PLN2,518.29000 USD