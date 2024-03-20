Hungarian forints to Polish zloty today

Convert HUF to PLN at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
109.36 pln

1.000 HUF = 0.01094 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:00
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6821.4731.6590.96718.205
1 GBP1.17111.278106.1841.7251.9431.13221.317
1 USD0.9160.783183.0991.351.5210.88616.682
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Hungarian forints to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Polish Zloty
2000 HUF21.87100 PLN
5000 HUF54.67750 PLN
10000 HUF109.35500 PLN
15000 HUF164.03250 PLN
20000 HUF218.71000 PLN
30000 HUF328.06500 PLN
40000 HUF437.42000 PLN
50000 HUF546.77500 PLN
60000 HUF656.13000 PLN
100000 HUF1,093.55000 PLN
150000 HUF1,640.32500 PLN
200000 HUF2,187.10000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Hungarian Forint
1 PLN91.44500 HUF
5 PLN457.22500 HUF
10 PLN914.45000 HUF
20 PLN1,828.90000 HUF
50 PLN4,572.25000 HUF
100 PLN9,144.50000 HUF
250 PLN22,861.25000 HUF
500 PLN45,722.50000 HUF
1000 PLN91,445.00000 HUF
2000 PLN182,890.00000 HUF
5000 PLN457,225.00000 HUF
10000 PLN914,450.00000 HUF