Singapore dollars to Polish zloty today

Convert SGD to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
2,965.86 pln

S$1.000 SGD = zł2.966 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:27
SGD to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PLN
1 SGD to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.99013.0234
Low2.92872.9076
Average2.95862.9548
Change-0.03%1.28%
1 SGD to PLN stats

The performance of SGD to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.9901 and a 30 day low of 2.9287. This means the 30 day average was 2.9586. The change for SGD to PLN was -0.03.

The performance of SGD to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.0234 and a 90 day low of 2.9076. This means the 90 day average was 2.9548. The change for SGD to PLN was 1.28.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.4890.76383.9457.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,153.611.6460.84392.7517.8684.827
1 AUD0.67110,424.30.60810.51256.3654.7822.934

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Polish Zloty
1 SGD2.96586 PLN
5 SGD14.82930 PLN
10 SGD29.65860 PLN
20 SGD59.31720 PLN
50 SGD148.29300 PLN
100 SGD296.58600 PLN
250 SGD741.46500 PLN
500 SGD1,482.93000 PLN
1000 SGD2,965.86000 PLN
2000 SGD5,931.72000 PLN
5000 SGD14,829.30000 PLN
10000 SGD29,658.60000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Singapore Dollar
1 PLN0.33717 SGD
5 PLN1.68586 SGD
10 PLN3.37171 SGD
20 PLN6.74342 SGD
50 PLN16.85855 SGD
100 PLN33.71710 SGD
250 PLN84.29275 SGD
500 PLN168.58550 SGD
1000 PLN337.17100 SGD
2000 PLN674.34200 SGD
5000 PLN1,685.85500 SGD
10000 PLN3,371.71000 SGD