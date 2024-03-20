Euros to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert EUR to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
5,149.26 myr

1.000 EUR = 5.149 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:49
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.231.4751.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6271.7271.9481.13121.375
1 USD0.920.786183.0241.3571.5310.88916.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Malaysian Ringgit
1 EUR5.14926 MYR
5 EUR25.74630 MYR
10 EUR51.49260 MYR
20 EUR102.98520 MYR
50 EUR257.46300 MYR
100 EUR514.92600 MYR
250 EUR1,287.31500 MYR
500 EUR2,574.63000 MYR
1000 EUR5,149.26000 MYR
2000 EUR10,298.52000 MYR
5000 EUR25,746.30000 MYR
10000 EUR51,492.60000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Euro
1 MYR0.19420 EUR
5 MYR0.97102 EUR
10 MYR1.94203 EUR
20 MYR3.88406 EUR
50 MYR9.71015 EUR
100 MYR19.42030 EUR
250 MYR48.55075 EUR
500 MYR97.10150 EUR
1000 MYR194.20300 EUR
2000 MYR388.40600 EUR
5000 MYR971.01500 EUR
10000 MYR1,942.03000 EUR