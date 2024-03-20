Euros to British pounds sterling today

Convert EUR to GBP

1,000 eur
854.18 gbp

1.000 EUR = 0.8542 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:44
Conversion rates Euro / British Pound Sterling
1 EUR0.85418 GBP
5 EUR4.27088 GBP
10 EUR8.54175 GBP
20 EUR17.08350 GBP
50 EUR42.70875 GBP
100 EUR85.41750 GBP
250 EUR213.54375 GBP
300 EUR256.25250 GBP
350 EUR298.96125 GBP
400 EUR341.67000 GBP
450 EUR384.37875 GBP
500 EUR427.08750 GBP
550 EUR469.79625 GBP
600 EUR512.50500 GBP
650 EUR555.21375 GBP
700 EUR597.92250 GBP
800 EUR683.34000 GBP
1000 EUR854.17500 GBP
1200 EUR1,025.01000 GBP
1500 EUR1,281.26250 GBP
2000 EUR1,708.35000 GBP
3000 EUR2,562.52500 GBP
4000 EUR3,416.70000 GBP
5000 EUR4,270.87500 GBP
10000 EUR8,541.75000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Euro
1 GBP1.17072 EUR
5 GBP5.85360 EUR
10 GBP11.70720 EUR
20 GBP23.41440 EUR
50 GBP58.53600 EUR
100 GBP117.07200 EUR
250 GBP292.68000 EUR
300 GBP351.21600 EUR
350 GBP409.75200 EUR
400 GBP468.28800 EUR
450 GBP526.82400 EUR
500 GBP585.36000 EUR
550 GBP643.89600 EUR
600 GBP702.43200 EUR
650 GBP760.96800 EUR
700 GBP819.50400 EUR
800 GBP936.57600 EUR
1000 GBP1,170.72000 EUR
1200 GBP1,404.86400 EUR
1500 GBP1,756.08000 EUR
2000 GBP2,341.44000 EUR
3000 GBP3,512.16000 EUR
4000 GBP4,682.88000 EUR
5000 GBP5,853.60000 EUR
10000 GBP11,707.20000 EUR