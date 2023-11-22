5 Euros to British pounds sterling

Convert EUR to GBP at the real exchange rate

5 eur
4.35 gbp

1.00000 EUR = 0.87035 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:48
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Euro / British Pound Sterling
1 EUR0.87035 GBP
5 EUR4.35175 GBP
10 EUR8.70350 GBP
20 EUR17.40700 GBP
50 EUR43.51750 GBP
100 EUR87.03500 GBP
250 EUR217.58750 GBP
300 EUR261.10500 GBP
350 EUR304.62250 GBP
400 EUR348.14000 GBP
450 EUR391.65750 GBP
500 EUR435.17500 GBP
550 EUR478.69250 GBP
600 EUR522.21000 GBP
650 EUR565.72750 GBP
700 EUR609.24500 GBP
800 EUR696.28000 GBP
1000 EUR870.35000 GBP
1200 EUR1044.42000 GBP
1500 EUR1305.52500 GBP
2000 EUR1740.70000 GBP
3000 EUR2611.05000 GBP
4000 EUR3481.40000 GBP
5000 EUR4351.75000 GBP
10000 EUR8703.50000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Euro
1 GBP1.14896 EUR
5 GBP5.74480 EUR
10 GBP11.48960 EUR
20 GBP22.97920 EUR
50 GBP57.44800 EUR
100 GBP114.89600 EUR
250 GBP287.24000 EUR
300 GBP344.68800 EUR
350 GBP402.13600 EUR
400 GBP459.58400 EUR
450 GBP517.03200 EUR
500 GBP574.48000 EUR
550 GBP631.92800 EUR
600 GBP689.37600 EUR
650 GBP746.82400 EUR
700 GBP804.27200 EUR
800 GBP919.16800 EUR
1000 GBP1148.96000 EUR
1200 GBP1378.75200 EUR
1500 GBP1723.44000 EUR
2000 GBP2297.92000 EUR
3000 GBP3446.88000 EUR
4000 GBP4595.84000 EUR
5000 GBP5744.80000 EUR
10000 GBP11489.60000 EUR