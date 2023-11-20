1500 British pounds sterling to Euros

Convert GBP to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,500 gbp
1,724.54 eur

1.00000 GBP = 1.14969 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:44
How to convert British pounds sterling to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Euro
1 GBP1.14969 EUR
5 GBP5.74845 EUR
10 GBP11.49690 EUR
20 GBP22.99380 EUR
50 GBP57.48450 EUR
100 GBP114.96900 EUR
250 GBP287.42250 EUR
300 GBP344.90700 EUR
350 GBP402.39150 EUR
400 GBP459.87600 EUR
450 GBP517.36050 EUR
500 GBP574.84500 EUR
550 GBP632.32950 EUR
600 GBP689.81400 EUR
650 GBP747.29850 EUR
700 GBP804.78300 EUR
800 GBP919.75200 EUR
1000 GBP1149.69000 EUR
1200 GBP1379.62800 EUR
1500 GBP1724.53500 EUR
2000 GBP2299.38000 EUR
3000 GBP3449.07000 EUR
4000 GBP4598.76000 EUR
5000 GBP5748.45000 EUR
10000 GBP11496.90000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / British Pound Sterling
1 EUR0.86980 GBP
5 EUR4.34900 GBP
10 EUR8.69800 GBP
20 EUR17.39600 GBP
50 EUR43.49000 GBP
100 EUR86.98000 GBP
250 EUR217.45000 GBP
300 EUR260.94000 GBP
350 EUR304.43000 GBP
400 EUR347.92000 GBP
450 EUR391.41000 GBP
500 EUR434.90000 GBP
550 EUR478.39000 GBP
600 EUR521.88000 GBP
650 EUR565.37000 GBP
700 EUR608.86000 GBP
800 EUR695.84000 GBP
1000 EUR869.80000 GBP
1200 EUR1043.76000 GBP
1500 EUR1304.70000 GBP
2000 EUR1739.60000 GBP
3000 EUR2609.40000 GBP
4000 EUR3479.20000 GBP
5000 EUR4349.00000 GBP
10000 EUR8698.00000 GBP