1200 Euros to British pounds sterling
Convert EUR to GBP at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Banks and other transfer services have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate, independently provided by Reuters. Compare our rate and fee with Western Union, ICICI Bank, WorldRemit and more, and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Euros to British pounds sterling
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Euros
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter AppFeatures our users love:
- Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
- See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.
Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
|Conversion rates Euro / British Pound Sterling
|1 EUR
|0.87020 GBP
|5 EUR
|4.35100 GBP
|10 EUR
|8.70200 GBP
|20 EUR
|17.40400 GBP
|50 EUR
|43.51000 GBP
|100 EUR
|87.02000 GBP
|250 EUR
|217.55000 GBP
|300 EUR
|261.06000 GBP
|350 EUR
|304.57000 GBP
|400 EUR
|348.08000 GBP
|450 EUR
|391.59000 GBP
|500 EUR
|435.10000 GBP
|550 EUR
|478.61000 GBP
|600 EUR
|522.12000 GBP
|650 EUR
|565.63000 GBP
|700 EUR
|609.14000 GBP
|800 EUR
|696.16000 GBP
|1000 EUR
|870.20000 GBP
|1200 EUR
|1044.24000 GBP
|1500 EUR
|1305.30000 GBP
|2000 EUR
|1740.40000 GBP
|3000 EUR
|2610.60000 GBP
|4000 EUR
|3480.80000 GBP
|5000 EUR
|4351.00000 GBP
|10000 EUR
|8702.00000 GBP
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Euro
|1 GBP
|1.14916 EUR
|5 GBP
|5.74580 EUR
|10 GBP
|11.49160 EUR
|20 GBP
|22.98320 EUR
|50 GBP
|57.45800 EUR
|100 GBP
|114.91600 EUR
|250 GBP
|287.29000 EUR
|300 GBP
|344.74800 EUR
|350 GBP
|402.20600 EUR
|400 GBP
|459.66400 EUR
|450 GBP
|517.12200 EUR
|500 GBP
|574.58000 EUR
|550 GBP
|632.03800 EUR
|600 GBP
|689.49600 EUR
|650 GBP
|746.95400 EUR
|700 GBP
|804.41200 EUR
|800 GBP
|919.32800 EUR
|1000 GBP
|1149.16000 EUR
|1200 GBP
|1378.99200 EUR
|1500 GBP
|1723.74000 EUR
|2000 GBP
|2298.32000 EUR
|3000 GBP
|3447.48000 EUR
|4000 GBP
|4596.64000 EUR
|5000 GBP
|5745.80000 EUR
|10000 GBP
|11491.60000 EUR