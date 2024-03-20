Chinese yuan rmb to British pounds sterling today

Convert CNY to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
109.51 gbp

1.000 CNY = 0.1095 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:36
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8231.3590.9220.7881.53483.2021.344
1 HKD0.12810.1740.1180.1010.19610.6350.172
1 CAD0.7365.75610.6790.581.12961.2160.989
1 EUR1.0848.4811.47310.8551.66390.21.457

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / British Pound Sterling
1 CNY0.10951 GBP
5 CNY0.54753 GBP
10 CNY1.09506 GBP
20 CNY2.19012 GBP
50 CNY5.47530 GBP
100 CNY10.95060 GBP
250 CNY27.37650 GBP
500 CNY54.75300 GBP
1000 CNY109.50600 GBP
2000 CNY219.01200 GBP
5000 CNY547.53000 GBP
10000 CNY1,095.06000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GBP9.13193 CNY
5 GBP45.65965 CNY
10 GBP91.31930 CNY
20 GBP182.63860 CNY
50 GBP456.59650 CNY
100 GBP913.19300 CNY
250 GBP2,282.98250 CNY
500 GBP4,565.96500 CNY
1000 GBP9,131.93000 CNY
2000 GBP18,263.86000 CNY
5000 GBP45,659.65000 CNY
10000 GBP91,319.30000 CNY