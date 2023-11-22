1 thousand British pounds sterling to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert GBP to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
8,962.71 cny

1.00000 GBP = 8.96271 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:30
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRAUDJPYCADCHFNZD
1 USD10.9170583.32951.52265148.7551.370.88391.65536
1 EUR1.0904190.86251.6603162.21.493850.96381.805
1 INR0.01200060.011005610.01827261.785140.01644080.01060730.0198652
1 AUD0.656750.60230254.7266197.69480.8997480.5805011.08715

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for British pounds sterling

GBP to USD

GBP to EUR

GBP to INR

GBP to AUD

GBP to JPY

GBP to CAD

GBP to CHF

GBP to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GBP8.96271 CNY
5 GBP44.81355 CNY
10 GBP89.62710 CNY
20 GBP179.25420 CNY
50 GBP448.13550 CNY
100 GBP896.27100 CNY
250 GBP2240.67750 CNY
500 GBP4481.35500 CNY
1000 GBP8962.71000 CNY
2000 GBP17925.42000 CNY
5000 GBP44813.55000 CNY
10000 GBP89627.10000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / British Pound Sterling
1 CNY0.11157 GBP
5 CNY0.55787 GBP
10 CNY1.11573 GBP
20 CNY2.23146 GBP
50 CNY5.57865 GBP
100 CNY11.15730 GBP
250 CNY27.89325 GBP
500 CNY55.78650 GBP
1000 CNY111.57300 GBP
2000 CNY223.14600 GBP
5000 CNY557.86500 GBP
10000 CNY1115.73000 GBP