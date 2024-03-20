Brazilian reais to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert BRL to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
1,430.74 cny

1.000 BRL = 1.431 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:48
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1421.4741.6630.96618.255
1 GBP1.17111.27105.6021.7271.9491.13221.386
1 USD0.9230.787183.1611.361.5340.89216.841
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

How to convert Brazilian reais to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BRL1.43074 CNY
5 BRL7.15370 CNY
10 BRL14.30740 CNY
20 BRL28.61480 CNY
50 BRL71.53700 CNY
100 BRL143.07400 CNY
250 BRL357.68500 CNY
500 BRL715.37000 CNY
1000 BRL1,430.74000 CNY
2000 BRL2,861.48000 CNY
5000 BRL7,153.70000 CNY
10000 BRL14,307.40000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Brazilian Real
1 CNY0.69894 BRL
5 CNY3.49469 BRL
10 CNY6.98938 BRL
20 CNY13.97876 BRL
50 CNY34.94690 BRL
100 CNY69.89380 BRL
250 CNY174.73450 BRL
500 CNY349.46900 BRL
1000 CNY698.93800 BRL
2000 CNY1,397.87600 BRL
5000 CNY3,494.69000 BRL
10000 CNY6,989.38000 BRL