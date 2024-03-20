Australian dollars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert AUD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 aud
4,698.95 cny

1.000 AUD = 4.699 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:54
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AUD4.69895 CNY
5 AUD23.49475 CNY
10 AUD46.98950 CNY
20 AUD93.97900 CNY
50 AUD234.94750 CNY
100 AUD469.89500 CNY
250 AUD1,174.73750 CNY
500 AUD2,349.47500 CNY
1000 AUD4,698.95000 CNY
2000 AUD9,397.90000 CNY
5000 AUD23,494.75000 CNY
10000 AUD46,989.50000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Australian Dollar
1 CNY0.21281 AUD
5 CNY1.06407 AUD
10 CNY2.12813 AUD
20 CNY4.25626 AUD
50 CNY10.64065 AUD
100 CNY21.28130 AUD
250 CNY53.20325 AUD
500 CNY106.40650 AUD
1000 CNY212.81300 AUD
2000 CNY425.62600 AUD
5000 CNY1,064.06500 AUD
10000 CNY2,128.13000 AUD