Hong Kong dollars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert HKD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
920.07 cny

1.000 HKD = 0.9201 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:52
Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1990.7861.3441.530.921.35583.201
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1870.2130.1280.18811.558
1 GBP1.2729.15711.7091.9471.1711.724105.832
1 SGD0.7445.3580.58511.1390.6851.00861.922

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
100 HKD92.00750 CNY
200 HKD184.01500 CNY
300 HKD276.02250 CNY
500 HKD460.03750 CNY
1000 HKD920.07500 CNY
2000 HKD1,840.15000 CNY
2500 HKD2,300.18750 CNY
3000 HKD2,760.22500 CNY
4000 HKD3,680.30000 CNY
5000 HKD4,600.37500 CNY
10000 HKD9,200.75000 CNY
20000 HKD18,401.50000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CNY1.08687 HKD
5 CNY5.43435 HKD
10 CNY10.86870 HKD
20 CNY21.73740 HKD
50 CNY54.34350 HKD
100 CNY108.68700 HKD
250 CNY271.71750 HKD
500 CNY543.43500 HKD
1000 CNY1,086.87000 HKD
2000 CNY2,173.74000 HKD
5000 CNY5,434.35000 HKD
10000 CNY10,868.70000 HKD