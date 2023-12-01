1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert HKD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1000 hkd
913.66 cny

1.00000 HKD = 0.91366 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
100 HKD91.36560 CNY
200 HKD182.73120 CNY
300 HKD274.09680 CNY
500 HKD456.82800 CNY
1000 HKD913.65600 CNY
2000 HKD1827.31200 CNY
2500 HKD2284.14000 CNY
3000 HKD2740.96800 CNY
4000 HKD3654.62400 CNY
5000 HKD4568.28000 CNY
10000 HKD9136.56000 CNY
20000 HKD18273.12000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CNY1.09450 HKD
5 CNY5.47250 HKD
10 CNY10.94500 HKD
20 CNY21.89000 HKD
50 CNY54.72500 HKD
100 CNY109.45000 HKD
250 CNY273.62500 HKD
500 CNY547.25000 HKD
1000 CNY1094.50000 HKD
2000 CNY2189.00000 HKD
5000 CNY5472.50000 HKD
10000 CNY10945.00000 HKD