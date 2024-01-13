천 홍콩 달러 → 중국 위안화

실제 환율로 HKD → CNY 변환

1,000 hkd
916.43 cny

1.00000 HKD = 0.91643 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8586451.0950590.72311.468131.63770.93360518.4659
1 GBP1.1646311.27535105.6611.709861.907351.087321.5064
1 USD0.913250.784098182.84841.34071.495550.8525516.8631
1 INR0.01102250.009464260.012070210.01618260.01805170.01029050.203542

Top currency pairings for 홍콩 달러

HKD → USD

HKD → CNY

HKD → GBP

HKD → SGD

HKD → AUD

HKD → EUR

HKD → CAD

HKD → INR

환율 홍콩 달러 / Chinese Yuan RMB
100 HKD91.64310 CNY
200 HKD183.28620 CNY
300 HKD274.92930 CNY
500 HKD458.21550 CNY
1000 HKD916.43100 CNY
2000 HKD1832.86200 CNY
2500 HKD2291.07750 CNY
3000 HKD2749.29300 CNY
4000 HKD3665.72400 CNY
5000 HKD4582.15500 CNY
10000 HKD9164.31000 CNY
20000 HKD18328.62000 CNY
환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 홍콩 달러
1 CNY1.09119 HKD
5 CNY5.45595 HKD
10 CNY10.91190 HKD
20 CNY21.82380 HKD
50 CNY54.55950 HKD
100 CNY109.11900 HKD
250 CNY272.79750 HKD
500 CNY545.59500 HKD
1000 CNY1091.19000 HKD
2000 CNY2182.38000 HKD
5000 CNY5455.95000 HKD
10000 CNY10911.90000 HKD