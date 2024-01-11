중국 위안화 → 영국 파운드 스털링

실제 환율로 CNY → GBP 변환

1000 cny
109.39 gbp

1.00000 CNY = 0.10939 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:11
상위 통화

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.81861.3380.911250.7845911.4923183.01951.33165
1 HKD0.127910.171130.1165540.1003490.19086710.61820.170318
1 CAD0.7473845.843510.6810810.5863911.1153362.04750.995254
1 EUR1.097358.579741.4682510.8609551.6375991.10141.46129

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

중국 위안화 → 영국 파운드 스털링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 CNY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 GBP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 CNY → GBP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 Chinese Yuan RMB / 영국 파운드 스털링
1 CNY0.10939 GBP
5 CNY0.54693 GBP
10 CNY1.09386 GBP
20 CNY2.18772 GBP
50 CNY5.46930 GBP
100 CNY10.93860 GBP
250 CNY27.34650 GBP
500 CNY54.69300 GBP
1000 CNY109.38600 GBP
2000 CNY218.77200 GBP
5000 CNY546.93000 GBP
10000 CNY1093.86000 GBP
환율 영국 파운드 스털링 / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GBP9.14196 CNY
5 GBP45.70980 CNY
10 GBP91.41960 CNY
20 GBP182.83920 CNY
50 GBP457.09800 CNY
100 GBP914.19600 CNY
250 GBP2285.49000 CNY
500 GBP4570.98000 CNY
1000 GBP9141.96000 CNY
2000 GBP18283.92000 CNY
5000 GBP45709.80000 CNY
10000 GBP91419.60000 CNY