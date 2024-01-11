일본 엔 → 영국 파운드 스털링

실제 환율로 JPY → GBP 변환

10,000 jpy
53.89 gbp

1.00000 JPY = 0.00539 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:22
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.

환율 비교

일본 엔 → 영국 파운드 스털링 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 JPY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 GBP을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 JPY → GBP 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 일본 엔 / 영국 파운드 스털링
100 JPY0.53895 GBP
1000 JPY5.38945 GBP
1500 JPY8.08418 GBP
2000 JPY10.77890 GBP
3000 JPY16.16835 GBP
5000 JPY26.94725 GBP
5400 JPY29.10303 GBP
10000 JPY53.89450 GBP
15000 JPY80.84175 GBP
20000 JPY107.78900 GBP
25000 JPY134.73625 GBP
30000 JPY161.68350 GBP
환율 영국 파운드 스털링 / 일본 엔
1 GBP185.54800 JPY
5 GBP927.74000 JPY
10 GBP1855.48000 JPY
20 GBP3710.96000 JPY
50 GBP9277.40000 JPY
100 GBP18554.80000 JPY
250 GBP46387.00000 JPY
500 GBP92774.00000 JPY
1000 GBP185548.00000 JPY
2000 GBP371096.00000 JPY
5000 GBP927740.00000 JPY
10000 GBP1855480.00000 JPY