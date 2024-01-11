일본 엔 → 스위스 프랑

실제 환율로 JPY → CHF 변환

10000 jpy
58.49 chf

1.00000 JPY = 0.00585 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:19
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859971.097791.13771.467131.634330.933518.6375
1 GBP1.1628311.27645105.9791.706041.900471.085521.6725
1 USD0.9110.783423183.02611.336551.488870.8504516.9787
1 INR0.01097240.009435860.012044410.01609790.01793260.01024320.204498

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

일본 엔 → 스위스 프랑 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 JPY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CHF을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 JPY → CHF 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 일본 엔

JPY → USD

JPY → GBP

JPY → EUR

JPY → AUD

JPY → CAD

JPY → CHF

JPY → CNY

JPY → SGD

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 일본 엔 / 스위스 프랑
100 JPY0.58494 CHF
1000 JPY5.84944 CHF
1500 JPY8.77416 CHF
2000 JPY11.69888 CHF
3000 JPY17.54832 CHF
5000 JPY29.24720 CHF
5400 JPY31.58698 CHF
10000 JPY58.49440 CHF
15000 JPY87.74160 CHF
20000 JPY116.98880 CHF
25000 JPY146.23600 CHF
30000 JPY175.48320 CHF
환율 스위스 프랑 / 일본 엔
1 CHF170.95700 JPY
5 CHF854.78500 JPY
10 CHF1709.57000 JPY
20 CHF3419.14000 JPY
50 CHF8547.85000 JPY
100 CHF17095.70000 JPY
250 CHF42739.25000 JPY
500 CHF85478.50000 JPY
1000 CHF170957.00000 JPY
2000 CHF341914.00000 JPY
5000 CHF854785.00000 JPY
10000 CHF1709570.00000 JPY