일본 엔 → 캐나다 달러

실제 환율로 JPY → CAD 변환

10,000 jpy
91.93 cad

1.00000 JPY = 0.00919 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:19
불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다.

환율 비교

일본 엔 → 캐나다 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 JPY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CAD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 JPY → CAD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교

환율 일본 엔 / 캐나다 달러
100 JPY0.91929 CAD
1000 JPY9.19286 CAD
1500 JPY13.78929 CAD
2000 JPY18.38572 CAD
3000 JPY27.57858 CAD
5000 JPY45.96430 CAD
5400 JPY49.64144 CAD
10000 JPY91.92860 CAD
15000 JPY137.89290 CAD
20000 JPY183.85720 CAD
25000 JPY229.82150 CAD
30000 JPY275.78580 CAD
환율 캐나다 달러 / 일본 엔
1 CAD108.78000 JPY
5 CAD543.90000 JPY
10 CAD1087.80000 JPY
20 CAD2175.60000 JPY
50 CAD5439.00000 JPY
100 CAD10878.00000 JPY
250 CAD27195.00000 JPY
500 CAD54390.00000 JPY
1000 CAD108780.00000 JPY
2000 CAD217560.00000 JPY
5000 CAD543900.00000 JPY
10000 CAD1087800.00000 JPY