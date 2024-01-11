헝가리 포린트 → 캐나다 달러

실제 환율로 HUF → CAD 변환

10,000 huf
38.81 cad

1.00000 HUF = 0.00388 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.910750.7833611.336051.3293518.653882.95451.48887
1 EUR1.0979510.8601251.466921.4595620.480991.07991.63471
1 GBP1.276551.1626211.705531.6969823.8125105.8961.90062
1 CAD0.7484750.6817020.58632610.99498513.961962.08941.11438

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

헝가리 포린트 → 캐나다 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 HUF을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 CAD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 HUF → CAD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 헝가리 포린트

HUF → USD

HUF → EUR

HUF → GBP

HUF → CAD

HUF → SGD

HUF → ZAR

HUF → INR

HUF → AUD

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 헝가리 포린트 / 캐나다 달러
2000 HUF7.76292 CAD
5000 HUF19.40730 CAD
10000 HUF38.81460 CAD
15000 HUF58.22190 CAD
20000 HUF77.62920 CAD
30000 HUF116.44380 CAD
40000 HUF155.25840 CAD
50000 HUF194.07300 CAD
60000 HUF232.88760 CAD
100000 HUF388.14600 CAD
150000 HUF582.21900 CAD
200000 HUF776.29200 CAD
환율 캐나다 달러 / 헝가리 포린트
1 CAD257.63500 HUF
5 CAD1288.17500 HUF
10 CAD2576.35000 HUF
20 CAD5152.70000 HUF
50 CAD12881.75000 HUF
100 CAD25763.50000 HUF
250 CAD64408.75000 HUF
500 CAD128817.50000 HUF
1000 CAD257635.00000 HUF
2000 CAD515270.00000 HUF
5000 CAD1288175.00000 HUF
10000 CAD2576350.00000 HUF