Hungarian forints to Canadian dollars today

Convert HUF to CAD at the real exchange rate

10,000 huf
37.29 cad

1.000 HUF = 0.003729 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9160.7831.3491.3418.69683.0991.521
1 EUR1.09110.8541.4721.46220.40190.6771.659
1 GBP1.2781.17111.7241.71223.884106.1591.943
1 CAD0.7410.6790.5810.99313.85561.5821.127

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forint

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Canadian Dollar
2000 HUF7.45818 CAD
5000 HUF18.64545 CAD
10000 HUF37.29090 CAD
15000 HUF55.93635 CAD
20000 HUF74.58180 CAD
30000 HUF111.87270 CAD
40000 HUF149.16360 CAD
50000 HUF186.45450 CAD
60000 HUF223.74540 CAD
100000 HUF372.90900 CAD
150000 HUF559.36350 CAD
200000 HUF745.81800 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 CAD268.16200 HUF
5 CAD1,340.81000 HUF
10 CAD2,681.62000 HUF
20 CAD5,363.24000 HUF
50 CAD13,408.10000 HUF
100 CAD26,816.20000 HUF
250 CAD67,040.50000 HUF
500 CAD134,081.00000 HUF
1000 CAD268,162.00000 HUF
2000 CAD536,324.00000 HUF
5000 CAD1,340,810.00000 HUF
10000 CAD2,681,620.00000 HUF