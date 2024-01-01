Indian rupees to Canadian dollars today

Convert INR to CAD at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
163.48 cad

1.000 INR = 0.01635 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:33
How to convert Indian rupees to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 INR0.01635 CAD
5 INR0.08174 CAD
10 INR0.16348 CAD
20 INR0.32697 CAD
50 INR0.81742 CAD
100 INR1.63483 CAD
250 INR4.08708 CAD
500 INR8.17415 CAD
1000 INR16.34830 CAD
2000 INR32.69660 CAD
5000 INR81.74150 CAD
10000 INR163.48300 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 CAD61.16850 INR
5 CAD305.84250 INR
10 CAD611.68500 INR
20 CAD1,223.37000 INR
50 CAD3,058.42500 INR
100 CAD6,116.85000 INR
250 CAD15,292.12500 INR
500 CAD30,584.25000 INR
1000 CAD61,168.50000 INR
2000 CAD122,337.00000 INR
5000 CAD305,842.50000 INR
10000 CAD611,685.00000 INR