Indian rupees to Canadian dollars today

Convert INR to CAD at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
165.21 cad

1.00000 INR = 0.01652 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:17
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.087190.47881.494761.677620.964418.795
1 GBP1.1437711.2434103.4881.709681.918831.1030521.4973
1 USD0.91990.804246183.22951.3751.543210.887217.2891
1 INR0.01105230.0096630.01201510.01652060.01854160.01065970.207728

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 INR0.01652 CAD
5 INR0.08260 CAD
10 INR0.16521 CAD
20 INR0.33041 CAD
50 INR0.82603 CAD
100 INR1.65206 CAD
250 INR4.13015 CAD
500 INR8.26030 CAD
1000 INR16.52060 CAD
2000 INR33.04120 CAD
5000 INR82.60300 CAD
10000 INR165.20600 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 CAD60.53050 INR
5 CAD302.65250 INR
10 CAD605.30500 INR
20 CAD1210.61000 INR
50 CAD3026.52500 INR
100 CAD6053.05000 INR
250 CAD15132.62500 INR
500 CAD30265.25000 INR
1000 CAD60530.50000 INR
2000 CAD121061.00000 INR
5000 CAD302652.50000 INR
10000 CAD605305.00000 INR