United Arab Emirates dirhams to Singapore dollars today

Convert AED to SGD at the real exchange rate

1000 aed
367.19 sgd

1.00000 AED = 0.36719 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:38
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.23287.250.92130.80619255.68281.369817.2781
1 INR0.012014913.451280.01106960.009686310.6690230.0164580.207595
1 PKR0.003481290.28974810.003207380.002806590.1938480.004768670.06015
1 EUR1.085490.3378311.78110.87560.43811.4867818.7536

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Singapore Dollar
1 AED0.36719 SGD
5 AED1.83594 SGD
10 AED3.67189 SGD
20 AED7.34378 SGD
50 AED18.35945 SGD
100 AED36.71890 SGD
250 AED91.79725 SGD
500 AED183.59450 SGD
1000 AED367.18900 SGD
2000 AED734.37800 SGD
5000 AED1835.94500 SGD
10000 AED3671.89000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SGD2.72339 AED
5 SGD13.61695 AED
10 SGD27.23390 AED
20 SGD54.46780 AED
50 SGD136.16950 AED
100 SGD272.33900 AED
250 SGD680.84750 AED
500 SGD1361.69500 AED
1000 SGD2723.39000 AED
2000 SGD5446.78000 AED
5000 SGD13616.95000 AED
10000 SGD27233.90000 AED