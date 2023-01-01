United Arab Emirates dirhams to Pakistani rupees today

Convert AED to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
78,208 pkr

1.00000 AED = 78.20800 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:36
Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.2335287.250.921250.80609455.68131.3697517.2753
1 INR0.012014413.451130.01106810.009684730.6689770.01645670.207552
1 PKR0.003481290.2897610.003207080.002806250.1938430.004768490.0601403
1 EUR1.085590.35311.8110.87560.44211.4868618.7523

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Pakistani Rupee
1 AED78.20800 PKR
5 AED391.04000 PKR
10 AED782.08000 PKR
20 AED1564.16000 PKR
50 AED3910.40000 PKR
100 AED7820.80000 PKR
250 AED19552.00000 PKR
500 AED39104.00000 PKR
1000 AED78208.00000 PKR
2000 AED156416.00000 PKR
5000 AED391040.00000 PKR
10000 AED782080.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 PKR0.01279 AED
5 PKR0.06393 AED
10 PKR0.12786 AED
20 PKR0.25573 AED
50 PKR0.63932 AED
100 PKR1.27864 AED
250 PKR3.19660 AED
500 PKR6.39320 AED
1000 PKR12.78640 AED
2000 PKR25.57280 AED
5000 PKR63.93200 AED
10000 PKR127.86400 AED