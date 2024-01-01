Pakistani rupees to Philippine pesos today

Convert PKR to PHP at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = ₱0.2082 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:00
PKR to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

PHP
1 PKR to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20820.2102
Low0.20100.1998
Average0.20470.2040
Change3.28%-0.76%
1 PKR to PHP stats

The performance of PKR to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2082 and a 30 day low of 0.2010. This means the 30 day average was 0.2047. The change for PKR to PHP was 3.28.

The performance of PKR to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2102 and a 90 day low of 0.1998. This means the 90 day average was 0.2040. The change for PKR to PHP was -0.76.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Philippine Peso
1 PKR0.20822 PHP
5 PKR1.04109 PHP
10 PKR2.08218 PHP
20 PKR4.16436 PHP
50 PKR10.41090 PHP
100 PKR20.82180 PHP
250 PKR52.05450 PHP
500 PKR104.10900 PHP
1000 PKR208.21800 PHP
2000 PKR416.43600 PHP
5000 PKR1041.09000 PHP
10000 PKR2082.18000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 PHP4.80265 PKR
5 PHP24.01325 PKR
10 PHP48.02650 PKR
20 PHP96.05300 PKR
50 PHP240.13250 PKR
100 PHP480.26500 PKR
250 PHP1200.66250 PKR
500 PHP2401.32500 PKR
1000 PHP4802.65000 PKR
2000 PHP9605.30000 PKR
5000 PHP24013.25000 PKR
10000 PHP48026.50000 PKR