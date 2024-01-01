Pakistani rupees to Saudi riyals today

Convert PKR to SAR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 PKR = SR0.01351 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:00
PKR to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SAR
1 PKR to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01350.0135
Low0.01350.0134
Average0.01350.0135
Change0.13%0.32%
1 PKR to SAR stats

The performance of PKR to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0135 and a 30 day low of 0.0135. This means the 30 day average was 0.0135. The change for PKR to SAR was 0.13.

The performance of PKR to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0135 and a 90 day low of 0.0134. This means the 90 day average was 0.0135. The change for PKR to SAR was 0.32.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 PKR0.01351 SAR
5 PKR0.06757 SAR
10 PKR0.13513 SAR
20 PKR0.27026 SAR
50 PKR0.67566 SAR
100 PKR1.35132 SAR
250 PKR3.37830 SAR
500 PKR6.75660 SAR
1000 PKR13.51320 SAR
2000 PKR27.02640 SAR
5000 PKR67.56600 SAR
10000 PKR135.13200 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Pakistani Rupee
1 SAR74.00160 PKR
5 SAR370.00800 PKR
10 SAR740.01600 PKR
20 SAR1,480.03200 PKR
50 SAR3,700.08000 PKR
100 SAR7,400.16000 PKR
250 SAR18,500.40000 PKR
500 SAR37,000.80000 PKR
1000 SAR74,001.60000 PKR
2000 SAR148,003.20000 PKR
5000 SAR370,008.00000 PKR
10000 SAR740,016.00000 PKR