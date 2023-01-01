Swiss francs to Saudi riyals today

Convert CHF to SAR at the real exchange rate

1000 chf
4231.95 sar

1.00000 CHF = 4.23195 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874651.088590.5981.497291.678620.9646518.7881
1 GBP1.1433111.24445103.5781.71181.919111.102921.4798
1 USD0.91870.803568183.2321.375551.542140.886217.2605
1 INR0.01103780.009654550.012014610.01652670.01852820.01064730.207378

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss franc

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Saudi Riyal
1 CHF4.23195 SAR
5 CHF21.15975 SAR
10 CHF42.31950 SAR
20 CHF84.63900 SAR
50 CHF211.59750 SAR
100 CHF423.19500 SAR
250 CHF1057.98750 SAR
500 CHF2115.97500 SAR
1000 CHF4231.95000 SAR
2000 CHF8463.90000 SAR
5000 CHF21159.75000 SAR
10000 CHF42319.50000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Swiss Franc
1 SAR0.23630 CHF
5 SAR1.18149 CHF
10 SAR2.36298 CHF
20 SAR4.72596 CHF
50 SAR11.81490 CHF
100 SAR23.62980 CHF
250 SAR59.07450 CHF
500 SAR118.14900 CHF
1000 SAR236.29800 CHF
2000 SAR472.59600 CHF
5000 SAR1181.49000 CHF
10000 SAR2362.98000 CHF