Chinese yuan rmb to Saudi riyals today

Convert CNY to SAR at the real exchange rate

1000 cny
517.81 sar

1.00000 CNY = 0.51781 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.086190.37661.494851.676990.9648518.7212
1 GBP1.143911.24245103.3871.710051.91841.1036921.4162
1 USD0.920750.804861183.2121.376351.544040.8883517.2371
1 INR0.01106480.009672420.012017510.01654030.01855550.01067570.207147

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Saudi Riyal
1 CNY0.51781 SAR
5 CNY2.58906 SAR
10 CNY5.17811 SAR
20 CNY10.35622 SAR
50 CNY25.89055 SAR
100 CNY51.78110 SAR
250 CNY129.45275 SAR
500 CNY258.90550 SAR
1000 CNY517.81100 SAR
2000 CNY1035.62200 SAR
5000 CNY2589.05500 SAR
10000 CNY5178.11000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SAR1.93121 CNY
5 SAR9.65605 CNY
10 SAR19.31210 CNY
20 SAR38.62420 CNY
50 SAR96.56050 CNY
100 SAR193.12100 CNY
250 SAR482.80250 CNY
500 SAR965.60500 CNY
1000 SAR1931.21000 CNY
2000 SAR3862.42000 CNY
5000 SAR9656.05000 CNY
10000 SAR19312.10000 CNY