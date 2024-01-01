Convert SAR to CNY at the real exchange rate

100 Saudi riyals to Chinese yuan rmb

100 sar
193.70 cny

SR1.000 SAR = ¥1.937 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:56
How to convert Saudi riyals to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SAR1.93695 CNY
5 SAR9.68475 CNY
10 SAR19.36950 CNY
20 SAR38.73900 CNY
50 SAR96.84750 CNY
100 SAR193.69500 CNY
250 SAR484.23750 CNY
500 SAR968.47500 CNY
1000 SAR1,936.95000 CNY
2000 SAR3,873.90000 CNY
5000 SAR9,684.75000 CNY
10000 SAR19,369.50000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Saudi Riyal
1 CNY0.51628 SAR
5 CNY2.58138 SAR
10 CNY5.16276 SAR
20 CNY10.32552 SAR
50 CNY25.81380 SAR
100 CNY51.62760 SAR
250 CNY129.06900 SAR
500 CNY258.13800 SAR
1000 CNY516.27600 SAR
2000 CNY1,032.55200 SAR
5000 CNY2,581.38000 SAR
10000 CNY5,162.76000 SAR