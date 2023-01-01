Singapore Dollar (SGD)

The Singapore dollar is the official currency of Singapore. Its symbol is normally shown as $, although S$ is also used to avoid confusion with other dollar currencies. Its currency code is SGD. The dollar is fiat money and is considered the second-best currency for long-term investors (just after the New Zealand dollar). The most popular Singapore dollar exchange is with the Indian rupee. The dollar’s conversion factor has 6 significant digits.

 USD IDR EUR AUD GBP INR CNY MYR
From SGD0.74303 11550.30000 0.68236 1.14488 0.59688 61.83560 5.38099 3.48367
To SGD1.34585 0.00009 1.46550 0.87346 1.67538 0.01617 0.18584 0.28705

