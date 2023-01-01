Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
The Malaysian ringgit is the official currency of Malaysia. Its currency code is MYR and its symbol is RM. Its conversion factor has 6 significant digits, and it is a fiat currency. The ringgit is known globally to be a stable currency.
Currency name
Malaysian Ringgit
Currency symbol
RM
MYR exchange rates
|USD
|SGD
|AUD
|INR
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|PHP
|From MYR
|0.21329
|0.28701
|0.32859
|17.74800
|0.19587
|0.17133
|0.29311
|11.87880
|To MYR
|4.68850
|3.48419
|3.04331
|0.05634
|5.10531
|5.83671
|3.41168
|0.08418
