The Malaysian ringgit is the official currency of Malaysia. Its currency code is MYR and its symbol is RM. Its conversion factor has 6 significant digits, and it is a fiat currency. The ringgit is known globally to be a stable currency.

 USD SGD AUD INR EUR GBP CAD PHP
From MYR0.21329 0.28701 0.32859 17.74800 0.19587 0.17133 0.29311 11.87880
To MYR4.68850 3.48419 3.04331 0.05634 5.10531 5.83671 3.41168 0.08418

