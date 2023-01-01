Indian Rupee (INR)
The Indian rupee is the currency of India. The rupee’s currency code is INR, and its symbol is ₹. This symbol has origins in the Indian flag, and incorporates the flag’s horizontal stripes. Foreigners are not generally allowed to take INR in or out of India, so currency exchange must occur within the country.
INR exchange rates
|USD
|CAD
|EUR
|AED
|GBP
|AUD
|PKR
|SGD
|From INR
|0.01202
|0.01651
|0.01103
|0.04414
|0.00965
|0.01851
|3.45228
|0.01617
|To INR
|83.20590
|60.56840
|90.62370
|22.65400
|103.61200
|54.03810
|0.28966
|61.84700
