Indian rupees to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert INR to MAD at the real exchange rate

10,000 inr
1,219.57 mad

1.00000 INR = 0.12196 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.086590.44751.493991.678380.964218.7946
1 GBP1.1437711.24275103.4551.708841.919751.1028321.4975
1 USD0.92040.804667183.24671.375051.544760.887417.2983
1 INR0.01105610.009666050.012012510.01651780.01855640.01065990.207796

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 INR0.12196 MAD
5 INR0.60979 MAD
10 INR1.21957 MAD
20 INR2.43914 MAD
50 INR6.09785 MAD
100 INR12.19570 MAD
250 INR30.48925 MAD
500 INR60.97850 MAD
1000 INR121.95700 MAD
2000 INR243.91400 MAD
5000 INR609.78500 MAD
10000 INR1219.57000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Indian Rupee
1 MAD8.19963 INR
5 MAD40.99815 INR
10 MAD81.99630 INR
20 MAD163.99260 INR
50 MAD409.98150 INR
100 MAD819.96300 INR
250 MAD2049.90750 INR
500 MAD4099.81500 INR
1000 MAD8199.63000 INR
2000 MAD16399.26000 INR
5000 MAD40998.15000 INR
10000 MAD81996.30000 INR