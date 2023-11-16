Euros to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert EUR to AED at the real exchange rate

1000 eur
3997.48 aed

1.00000 EUR = 3.99748 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:40
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874851.088490.58481.495791.677820.964918.7793
1 GBP1.1430511.2441103.5431.709771.917841.1029321.4657
1 USD0.918750.803794183.22751.37431.541540.886517.254
1 INR0.01103940.009657790.012015310.01651260.01852210.01065150.207311

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 EUR3.99748 AED
5 EUR19.98740 AED
10 EUR39.97480 AED
20 EUR79.94960 AED
50 EUR199.87400 AED
100 EUR399.74800 AED
250 EUR999.37000 AED
500 EUR1998.74000 AED
1000 EUR3997.48000 AED
2000 EUR7994.96000 AED
5000 EUR19987.40000 AED
10000 EUR39974.80000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Euro
1 AED0.25016 EUR
5 AED1.25079 EUR
10 AED2.50158 EUR
20 AED5.00316 EUR
50 AED12.50790 EUR
100 AED25.01580 EUR
250 AED62.53950 EUR
500 AED125.07900 EUR
1000 AED250.15800 EUR
2000 AED500.31600 EUR
5000 AED1250.79000 EUR
10000 AED2501.58000 EUR