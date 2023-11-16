Bulgarian levs to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert BGN to AED at the real exchange rate

1000 bgn
2036.82 aed

1.00000 BGN = 2.03682 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:42
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.084590.28081.488531.6740.9650518.744
1 GBP1.142611.2393103.1671.7011.912941.1026621.4194
1 USD0.92210.806907183.24651.372551.543570.8897517.2835
1 INR0.01107650.009692990.012012510.01648780.01854210.01068810.207618

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BGN2.03682 AED
5 BGN10.18410 AED
10 BGN20.36820 AED
20 BGN40.73640 AED
50 BGN101.84100 AED
100 BGN203.68200 AED
250 BGN509.20500 AED
500 BGN1018.41000 AED
1000 BGN2036.82000 AED
2000 BGN4073.64000 AED
5000 BGN10184.10000 AED
10000 BGN20368.20000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Bulgarian Lev
1 AED0.49096 BGN
5 AED2.45480 BGN
10 AED4.90961 BGN
20 AED9.81922 BGN
50 AED24.54805 BGN
100 AED49.09610 BGN
250 AED122.74025 BGN
500 AED245.48050 BGN
1000 AED490.96100 BGN
2000 AED981.92200 BGN
5000 AED2454.80500 BGN
10000 AED4909.61000 BGN