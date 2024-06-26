Romanian leus to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert RON to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
789.62 aed

L1.000 RON = د.إ0.7896 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.9351.3661.4970.7881.3560.89683.551
1 EUR1.0711.4611.6010.8441.450.95889.382
1 CAD0.7320.68411.0960.5770.9920.65661.16
1 AUD0.6680.6250.91310.5270.9060.59955.829

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 RON0.78962 AED
5 RON3.94810 AED
10 RON7.89619 AED
20 RON15.79238 AED
50 RON39.48095 AED
100 RON78.96190 AED
250 RON197.40475 AED
500 RON394.80950 AED
1000 RON789.61900 AED
2000 RON1,579.23800 AED
5000 RON3,948.09500 AED
10000 RON7,896.19000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Romanian Leu
1 AED1.26643 RON
5 AED6.33215 RON
10 AED12.66430 RON
20 AED25.32860 RON
50 AED63.32150 RON
100 AED126.64300 RON
250 AED316.60750 RON
500 AED633.21500 RON
1000 AED1,266.43000 RON
2000 AED2,532.86000 RON
5000 AED6,332.15000 RON
10000 AED12,664.30000 RON