루마니아 레우 → 아랍에미리트 디르함

실제 환율로 RON → AED 변환

1,000 ron
809.60 aed

1.00000 RON = 0.80960 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:52
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8601251.09691.05671.46991.64330.93732518.5902
1 GBP1.1626211.27425105.8661.708961.910561.0897521.6137
1 USD0.91240.784775183.08091.341151.499360.8552516.9619
1 INR0.01098220.009445920.012036510.01614270.0180470.01029420.204161

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 아랍에미리트 디르함 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 AED을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → AED 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 루마니아 레우

RON → USD

RON → EUR

RON → CAD

RON → AUD

RON → GBP

RON → SGD

RON → CHF

RON → INR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 루마니아 레우 / 아랍에미리트 디르함
1 RON0.80960 AED
5 RON4.04798 AED
10 RON8.09596 AED
20 RON16.19192 AED
50 RON40.47980 AED
100 RON80.95960 AED
250 RON202.39900 AED
500 RON404.79800 AED
1000 RON809.59600 AED
2000 RON1619.19200 AED
5000 RON4047.98000 AED
10000 RON8095.96000 AED
환율 아랍에미리트 디르함 / 루마니아 레우
1 AED1.23518 RON
5 AED6.17590 RON
10 AED12.35180 RON
20 AED24.70360 RON
50 AED61.75900 RON
100 AED123.51800 RON
250 AED308.79500 RON
500 AED617.59000 RON
1000 AED1235.18000 RON
2000 AED2470.36000 RON
5000 AED6175.90000 RON
10000 AED12351.80000 RON