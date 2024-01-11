노르웨이 크로네 → 아랍에미리트 디르함

실제 환율로 NOK → AED 변환

1000 nok
355.24 aed

1.00000 NOK = 0.35524 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:51
환율 비교

노르웨이 크로네 → 아랍에미리트 디르함 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NOK을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 AED을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NOK → AED 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 노르웨이 크로네 / 아랍에미리트 디르함
1 NOK0.35524 AED
5 NOK1.77619 AED
10 NOK3.55237 AED
20 NOK7.10474 AED
50 NOK17.76185 AED
100 NOK35.52370 AED
250 NOK88.80925 AED
500 NOK177.61850 AED
1000 NOK355.23700 AED
2000 NOK710.47400 AED
5000 NOK1776.18500 AED
10000 NOK3552.37000 AED
환율 아랍에미리트 디르함 / 노르웨이 크로네
1 AED2.81502 NOK
5 AED14.07510 NOK
10 AED28.15020 NOK
20 AED56.30040 NOK
50 AED140.75100 NOK
100 AED281.50200 NOK
250 AED703.75500 NOK
500 AED1407.51000 NOK
1000 AED2815.02000 NOK
2000 AED5630.04000 NOK
5000 AED14075.10000 NOK
10000 AED28150.20000 NOK