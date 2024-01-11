이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 아랍에미리트 디르함

실제 환율로 ILS → AED 변환

1000 ils
980.09 aed

1.00000 ILS = 0.98009 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:46
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 아랍에미리트 디르함
1 ILS0.98009 AED
5 ILS4.90046 AED
10 ILS9.80093 AED
20 ILS19.60186 AED
50 ILS49.00465 AED
100 ILS98.00930 AED
250 ILS245.02325 AED
500 ILS490.04650 AED
1000 ILS980.09300 AED
2000 ILS1960.18600 AED
5000 ILS4900.46500 AED
10000 ILS9800.93000 AED
환율 아랍에미리트 디르함 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 AED1.02031 ILS
5 AED5.10155 ILS
10 AED10.20310 ILS
20 AED20.40620 ILS
50 AED51.01550 ILS
100 AED102.03100 ILS
250 AED255.07750 ILS
500 AED510.15500 ILS
1000 AED1020.31000 ILS
2000 AED2040.62000 ILS
5000 AED5101.55000 ILS
10000 AED10203.10000 ILS