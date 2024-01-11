뉴질랜드 달러 → 아랍에미리트 디르함

실제 환율로 NZD → AED 변환

1,000 nzd
2,282.09 aed

1.00000 NZD = 2.28209 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:22
환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 아랍에미리트 디르함 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 AED을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → AED 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 아랍에미리트 디르함
1 NZD2.28209 AED
5 NZD11.41045 AED
10 NZD22.82090 AED
20 NZD45.64180 AED
50 NZD114.10450 AED
100 NZD228.20900 AED
250 NZD570.52250 AED
500 NZD1141.04500 AED
1000 NZD2282.09000 AED
2000 NZD4564.18000 AED
5000 NZD11410.45000 AED
10000 NZD22820.90000 AED
환율 아랍에미리트 디르함 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 AED0.43819 NZD
5 AED2.19097 NZD
10 AED4.38194 NZD
20 AED8.76388 NZD
50 AED21.90970 NZD
100 AED43.81940 NZD
250 AED109.54850 NZD
500 AED219.09700 NZD
1000 AED438.19400 NZD
2000 AED876.38800 NZD
5000 AED2190.97000 NZD
10000 AED4381.94000 NZD