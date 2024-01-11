뉴질랜드 달러 → 미국 달러

실제 환율로 NZD → USD 변환

1,000 nzd
620.35 usd

1.00000 NZD = 0.62035 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:35
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.861541.094590.92591.471061.645490.93679518.61
1 GBP1.1607111.27035105.5351.707411.909871.0873521.6
1 USD0.913650.787185183.07531.344051.503420.8559517.0032
1 INR0.0109980.009475560.012037310.01617870.01809710.01030330.204672

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 미국 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 USD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → USD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 미국 달러
1 NZD0.62035 USD
5 NZD3.10175 USD
10 NZD6.20350 USD
20 NZD12.40700 USD
50 NZD31.01750 USD
100 NZD62.03500 USD
250 NZD155.08750 USD
500 NZD310.17500 USD
1000 NZD620.35000 USD
2000 NZD1240.70000 USD
5000 NZD3101.75000 USD
10000 NZD6203.50000 USD
환율 미국 달러 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 USD1.61199 NZD
5 USD8.05995 NZD
10 USD16.11990 NZD
20 USD32.23980 NZD
50 USD80.59950 NZD
100 USD161.19900 NZD
250 USD402.99750 NZD
500 USD805.99500 NZD
1000 USD1611.99000 NZD
2000 USD3223.98000 NZD
5000 USD8059.95000 NZD
10000 USD16119.90000 NZD