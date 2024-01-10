브라질 헤알 → 미국 달러

실제 환율로 BRL → USD 변환

1000 brl
204.38 usd

1.00000 BRL = 0.20438 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8612351.097191.07431.468031.637830.93355518.6277
1 GBP1.1611211.2738105.7431.704471.901621.0839721.6279
1 USD0.91150.785053183.01371.33811.492870.850916.979
1 INR0.010980.00945690.012046210.0161190.01798340.01025010.204533

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

브라질 헤알 → 미국 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 USD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BRL → USD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 브라질 헤알

BRL → USD

BRL → EUR

BRL → GBP

BRL → INR

BRL → JPY

BRL → RUB

BRL → AUD

BRL → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 브라질 헤알 / 미국 달러
1 BRL0.20438 USD
5 BRL1.02188 USD
10 BRL2.04376 USD
20 BRL4.08752 USD
50 BRL10.21880 USD
100 BRL20.43760 USD
250 BRL51.09400 USD
500 BRL102.18800 USD
1000 BRL204.37600 USD
2000 BRL408.75200 USD
5000 BRL1021.88000 USD
10000 BRL2043.76000 USD
환율 미국 달러 / 브라질 헤알
1 USD4.89295 BRL
5 USD24.46475 BRL
10 USD48.92950 BRL
20 USD97.85900 BRL
50 USD244.64750 BRL
100 USD489.29500 BRL
250 USD1223.23750 BRL
500 USD2446.47500 BRL
1000 USD4892.95000 BRL
2000 USD9785.90000 BRL
5000 USD24464.75000 BRL
10000 USD48929.50000 BRL