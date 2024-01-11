홍콩 달러 → 미국 달러

실제 환율로 HKD → USD 변환

1,000 hkd
127.93 usd

1.00000 HKD = 0.12793 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:31
환율 홍콩 달러 / 미국 달러
100 HKD12.79290 USD
200 HKD25.58580 USD
300 HKD38.37870 USD
500 HKD63.96450 USD
1000 HKD127.92900 USD
2000 HKD255.85800 USD
2500 HKD319.82250 USD
3000 HKD383.78700 USD
4000 HKD511.71600 USD
5000 HKD639.64500 USD
10000 HKD1279.29000 USD
20000 HKD2558.58000 USD
환율 미국 달러 / 홍콩 달러
1 USD7.81685 HKD
5 USD39.08425 HKD
10 USD78.16850 HKD
20 USD156.33700 HKD
50 USD390.84250 HKD
100 USD781.68500 HKD
250 USD1954.21250 HKD
500 USD3908.42500 HKD
1000 USD7816.85000 HKD
2000 USD15633.70000 HKD
5000 USD39084.25000 HKD
10000 USD78168.50000 HKD