루마니아 레우 → 미국 달러

실제 환율로 RON → USD 변환

1000 ron
220.61 usd

1.00000 RON = 0.22061 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.860191.09791.12271.470251.643080.93697518.5917
1 GBP1.1625311.2753105.9331.709221.910131.0892721.6135
1 USD0.91160.784129183.06541.340251.497790.8541516.9478
1 INR0.01097420.00943990.012038710.01613490.01803150.01028290.20403

환율 비교

루마니아 레우 → 미국 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 RON을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 USD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 RON → USD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 루마니아 레우

RON → USD

RON → EUR

RON → CAD

RON → AUD

RON → GBP

RON → SGD

RON → CHF

RON → INR

환율 루마니아 레우 / 미국 달러
1 RON0.22061 USD
5 RON1.10304 USD
10 RON2.20608 USD
20 RON4.41216 USD
50 RON11.03040 USD
100 RON22.06080 USD
250 RON55.15200 USD
500 RON110.30400 USD
1000 RON220.60800 USD
2000 RON441.21600 USD
5000 RON1103.04000 USD
10000 RON2206.08000 USD
환율 미국 달러 / 루마니아 레우
1 USD4.53293 RON
5 USD22.66465 RON
10 USD45.32930 RON
20 USD90.65860 RON
50 USD226.64650 RON
100 USD453.29300 RON
250 USD1133.23250 RON
500 USD2266.46500 RON
1000 USD4532.93000 RON
2000 USD9065.86000 RON
5000 USD22664.65000 RON
10000 USD45329.30000 RON